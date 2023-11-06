Robelinda2 fan hacks website responsible for striking his YouTube channel

Cricket aficionados across the world loved watching the greatest moments of cricket on Rob Moody's YouTube channel and X account. Until his YouTube channel, Robelinda2, was recently struck down by multiple copyright violations.

The channel was a haven for cricket lovers for over two decades. It had over 1 million subscribers. YouTube terminates an account after three strikes on copyright.

In a recent interview with SEN Breakfast, Moody said he never made a "single cent" from his account. Moody uploaded the videos without activating the monetisation feature. The account had millions of views across hundreds of videos.

Moody had been threatened with several strikes by an account @MarhabaCricketIndia, which claimed to have "legitimate and exclusive digital rights" in Bangladesh. Before Moody's account was taken down, the company issued a statement.

According to SEN, "We respect the passion and dedication of the cricket community, and it is never our intention to disrupt the enjoyment of the sport. However, protecting our intellectual property rights is a responsibility we cannot neglect. For those who disagree with our actions, we reiterate that the counter-notification process is available and is the appropriate channel for contesting our claims. We are open to constructive dialogue and hope for a swift resolution that respects the rights and interests of all parties involved."

The account was soon shut down.

Now, users on social media platform X claim that a fan has hacked the website of the company responsible for taking down his channel. They said the website will only be released if they retract their strikes.

In a post, a user @JoshGarlepp wrote, "A passionate @robelinda2 fan has hacked the website of the company responsible for getting his cricket YouTube channel shut down due to copyright, demanding they retract their strikes to get the website released, this is the sort of cyber terrorism I can get around."

Business Standard could not verify the development.

Who is Rob Moody?

Rob Moody is a Melbourne-based cricket fan recording cricket matches since 1982. His channel offers fans a chance to relive some of the brilliant moments in the sport. His video library is said to contain thousands of DVDs and tapes.

He has fought several cases of copyright violations in the past, but the massive support from his fans has always helped him come on top, again and again.