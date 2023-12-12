Hindalco to invest Rs 800 cr in setting up a battery foil plant in Odisha

Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 800 crore in setting up a battery foil plant in Odisha. A company executive mentioned Hindalco will evaluate opportunities in different segments of the electric mobility value chain.

In its announcement, Hindalco stated it will set up a 25,000-tonne battery foil plant to be commissioned by July 2025. “The company is investing Rs 800 crore to build a new plant near Sambalpur in Odisha that will initially produce 25,000 tonnes of the resilient product, which forms the backbone of lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells,” the company said in its statement.

Hindalco expects the demand for battery-grade aluminium foil in India to reach 40,000 tonnes by 2030.

Once commissioned, the unit, Satish Pai, managing director of the company, stated in an email response, “Will begin with a dominant export mix. As global markets grow, we will evaluate further investments.” He added that the target market includes both exports and domestic.

Hindalco is currently in the process of qualifying with lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India, Europe, and the United States. “In the electric vehicle value chain, we are focusing on battery enclosures, bus bars, cooling plates, and other electric vehicle parts made of aluminium,” Pai said. Regarding participation in the critical minerals auctions, Pai remarked, “We will evaluate.”

Earlier, Hindalco had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Phinergy, a metal-air battery technology firm, and IOC Phinergy, a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian Oil Corporation. According to the MoU, it entailed research and development and pilot production of aluminium plates for aluminium-air batteries, and recycling of aluminium after usage in these batteries. Pai said this project is in the development stage and in line with MoU timelines, independent from Tuesday’s announcement.

Commenting on the demand for such battery foil, Pai, in the press statement, said, “We are seeing fast traction in battery materials demand, driven by an impressive outlook for the electric vehicle and grid storage sectors. Raw material localisation is critical in such strategic sectors.”