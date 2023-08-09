Confirmation

Hinduja Renewables bags 80 MW project along banks of Narmada in MP

Asian Development Bank (ADB) is funding the common infrastructure of this project

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Hinduja Renewables on Wednesday said it has bagged an 80 MW tender in the world's largest floating solar park along the banks of Narmada at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
"Hinduja Renewables was declared the successful bidder for Unit C in the Phase II of the project at a tariff of Rs 3.89/kWh yesterday (8th August 2023) by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the solar park developer and the tendering authority for this project. RUMSL is a joint venture between the Solar Energy Corporation of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam," a company statement said.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) is funding the common infrastructure of this project.
The world's largest single-location floating solar park will be developed in two phases with a total installed capacity of 600 MW, along the banks of the holy Narmada River at Omkareshwar Reservoir in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
Hinduja Renewables has won the tender for 80 MW, it stated.
It has already achieved GW scale capacity with several projects under commissioning in different parts of the country.

It is actively exploring opportunities in the energy storage and green hydrogen spaces to complement its multi-gigawatt renewable energy portfolio planned in the coming years, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hinduja Group renewable energy Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

