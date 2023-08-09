Confirmation

Happiest Minds eyes 3-4 digital-led acquisitions in next few quarters

In terms of size, Happiest Minds is targeting companies in the range of $10-50 million of revenues

Happiest Minds Technologies

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Ashok Soota-led Happiest Minds Technologies is eyeing 3-4 digital-led acquisitions in the upcoming quarters to help scale its business towards the $1 billion revenue target by 2031. The company plans to complete two of these acquisitions by the end of this financial year.

“We have set a goal of achieving $1 billion by 2031, and our guidance of 25 per cent is based on the same. We remain on target for achieving this goal. In our guidance of 25 per cent, we have not made a distinction between organic and inorganic growth. In the current year, we have been expecting to carry out significant acquisitions, which we have not been able to close so far. We will update our guidance target in October based on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) progress,” said executive chairman Ashok Soota.

The Bengaluru-based company is focusing on specific criteria for its acquisitions. “Firstly, we want to acquire a company in the digital space as it has to align with our philosophy of 'born digital, born agile'. Then, it has to be profitable with a strong growth trajectory... Having said that, we are also looking at particular subsegments or technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), low-code no-code, etc., where we could have more critical mass or economies of scale, but that becomes a secondary aspect,” Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice-chairman of Happiest Minds, told Business Standard.

In terms of size, Happiest Minds is targeting companies with revenues ranging from $10 million to $50 million. “Most importantly, the target should have a match in terms of people's mindset and culture, as many acquisitions fail because of a mismatch here,” added Anantharaju.

The most recent acquisition by Happiest Minds was that of Madurai-based IT services firm Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI) for Rs 111 crore in January this year. SMI is anticipated to bring deep domain capabilities that add to its healthcare vertical strength and align with its product engineering services business unit.

Happiest Minds Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 58.33 crore for the first quarter that ended in June, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year and 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue increased by 18.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 390.87 crore for the June quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue grew by 3.4 per cent. The company added 18 new clients during the quarter, bringing the total to 243 clients as of 30 June.

The attrition rate, on a trailing 12-month basis, reduced to 16.6 per cent from 19.8 per cent in the preceding three months, a trend observed across the industry. Happiest Minds made a net addition of 131 employees during the June quarter, taking the total headcount to 5,048 employees.

Last month, Happiest Minds successfully raised capital to the tune of Rs 500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares. After its successful initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, the fundraising in July marked the first-ever equity capital raised by the company.

Topics : Happiest Minds Companies

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

