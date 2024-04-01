Sensex (    %)
                             
Hindustan Aeronautics reports highest ever revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

The company reported that HAL had received fresh manufacturing contracts of Rs 19,000 crore, and repair and overhaul (ROH) contracts of over Rs 16,000 crores during FY24

Ajai Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest ever turnover of over Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. This amounts to a double digit growth of 11 per cent.

With the previous year’s turnover reported as Rs 26,928 crore, growth had amounted to 9 per cent.
“Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, who is officiating at the chief of HAL.

“As on March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected during FY25”, said Ananthakrishnan.

The company reported that HAL had received fresh manufacturing contracts of Rs 19,000 crore, and repair and overhaul (ROH) contracts of over Rs 16,000 crores during FY24. 

An export contract with Guyana Defence Forces for the supply of two Hindustan-228 aircraft was signed in the current FY24 and both the aircraft have been supplied in record time, within a month of signing of the contract, due to proactive approach of the company. Reporting that HAL had maintained its growth momentum, the company said: “A very significant milestone was achieved with first production series fighter of the Light Combat Aircraft Mark-1A (LCA Mk1A) completing its maiden flight on March 28.


First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

