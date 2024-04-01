Hindustan Aeronautics reports highest ever revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest ever turnover of over Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. This amounts to a double digit growth of 11 per cent.

With the previous year’s turnover reported as Rs 26,928 crore, growth had amounted to 9 per cent.

“Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, who is officiating at the chief of HAL.

“As on March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stands in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected during FY25”, said Ananthakrishnan.