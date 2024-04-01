Should companies keep the public informed about the health of their CEO?

Apple’s partial disclosure about the health of Steve Jobs (pictured) even when he announced a six-month leave of absence in 2009 has often been a subject of debate

On March 22, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, disclosed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January. The two-minute-15-second recorded video shocked the world, but ended months of conspiracy theories that had been swirling around the Royal family.

The announcement also brought forth a debate on public disclosure and accountability. But should what holds for the Royal family, which has recourse to the state exchequer, also stand for listed companies that raise funds from the public?



When and how much should chief executive officers (CEOs) disclose health-related challenges?



Do key management personnel (KMP) have