Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages achieves carbon neutrality at K'taka plant

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd, one of India' leading FMCG companies, on Wednesday announced that its bottling plant in the Bidadi Industrial Area in Ramanagara has been certified as carbon neutral.

This is the first bottling plant of Coca-Cola in India and the Southwest Asia region, to achieve this significant milestone according to the international standard PAS 2060, the company said in a statement.

The prestigious certification by DNV, the globally accredited registrar and classification society, will be issued to Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd (HCCB) in May 2024.

This achievement aligns with HCCB's ambition to reach Net Zero by 2050 and to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by 25 per cent by 2030, the statement said.