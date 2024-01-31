Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages achieves carbon neutrality at K'taka plant

The prestigious certification by DNV, the globally accredited registrar and classification society, will be issued to Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd (HCCB) in May 2024

Hindustan Coca-Cola

Screengrab from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages websit

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd, one of India' leading FMCG companies, on Wednesday announced that its bottling plant in the Bidadi Industrial Area in Ramanagara has been certified as carbon neutral.
This is the first bottling plant of Coca-Cola in India and the Southwest Asia region, to achieve this significant milestone according to the international standard PAS 2060, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The prestigious certification by DNV, the globally accredited registrar and classification society, will be issued to Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd (HCCB) in May 2024.
This achievement aligns with HCCB's ambition to reach Net Zero by 2050 and to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by 25 per cent by 2030, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

Coca-Cola conducting pilot test of its alcohol-based beverage, Lemon-Dou

HCCB, Tamil Nadu skill development corporation to train 5,000 youth

Coca-Cola India's spending on brands expected to be highest in H2: Official

Coca-Cola set to invest Rs 3,000 crore to install new plant in Sanand

Tata Power-led discoms receive higher consumer service ratings for FY23

H&M names Daniel Erver as new CEO amid struggles to boost sales

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 results: PAT rises 26% to Rs 338 crore

Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

North East LPG cylinder carriers of Indian Oil Corp go on indefinite strike

Topics : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon