Max Healthcare Institute Q3 results: PAT rises 26% to Rs 338 crore

Network gross revenue stood at Rs 1,779 crore, up 14 per cent as compared to Rs 1,559 crore in the same period a year ago, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 338 crore in the December quarter.
The company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 269 crore in the third quarter of FY23, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.
Network gross revenue stood at Rs 1,779 crore, up 14 per cent as compared to Rs 1,559 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the company continued to witness positive trends on all parameters even during this quarter. This translated into revenue and profitability growth, despite expected softness in occupancies due to the festive season.
"Further, our entry into central UP (Uttar Pradesh) through the acquisition of Sahara Hospital will strengthen our presence in Northern India and will act as a stepping stone in growing Max Healthcare's presence in the region," he added.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

