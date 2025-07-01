Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindware inaugurates ₹170 cr piping products plant in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Hindware inaugurates ₹170 cr piping products plant in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of CPVC, UPVC, SWR and PVC pipes and fittings, as well as overhead water storage tanks, the company said in a statement

Truflo is the brand from Hindware in the plastic pipes and fittings segment. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Hindware on Tuesday said it has inaugurated its third manufacturing facility at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of CPVC, UPVC, SWR and PVC pipes and fittings, as well as overhead water storage tanks, the company said in a statement.

Truflo is the brand from Hindware in the plastic pipes and fittings segment.

The plant, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 170 crore, will have an initial capacity of 12,500 tonnes per annum (TPA).

With this addition, the company's total annual production capacity, including the existing Sangareddy unit, rises to 80,500 TPA.

Strategically located to serve North and West India, the Roorkee plant is expected to enhance Truflo's manufacturing footprint and distribution efficiency. It will also generate around 200 direct and indirect jobs.

 

This expansion reinforces our commitment to quality and strengthens our leadership in the plastic piping market, said Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group.

The company's network includes over 320 distributors and 30,000 dealers, supported by deep engagement with more than 1 lakh plumbers across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

