Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC stays order directing Amazon to pay ₹339 cr in trademark case

Delhi HC stays order directing Amazon to pay ₹339 cr in trademark case

Delhi HC finds no specific role of Amazon in alleged trademark violation of Beverly Hills Polo Club brand and stays damages and cost order issued by single judge

Amazon

The court said there was no specific finding by the single judge against Amazon Tech, identifying its role in the affixation of the mark Beverly Hills on the apparel sold by Cloudtail on the Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL) online platform. (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed a 2020 single-judge order that had directed Amazon Technologies to pay Rs 339 crore in damages to Lifestyle Equities for alleged trademark infringement involving the ‘Beverly Hills Polo Club’ brand. The division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay also stayed the cost imposed by the single judge.
 
“The considerations outlined hereinabove make out, in our considered opinion, an exceptional case, in which it would be a complete travesty of justice to require the appellant Amazon Tech to deposit, or secure, any part of the amount decreed by the impugned judgment, in order to maintain its appeal,” the bench said.
 
 
The court said there was no specific finding by the single judge against Amazon Tech, identifying its role in the affixation of the mark Beverly Hills on the apparel sold by Cloudtail on the Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL) online platform.
 
It added that the single judge's findings were largely generalised in nature, concentrating on the phenomenon of e-infringement and reflecting a view that, if Amazon Tech desired, it could infringe, rather than infringing. The division bench also said that it did not find any prima facie sustainable allegations of involvement by Amazon Tech in any infringement of Lifestyle's registered trademark.
 
“This, therefore, is not merely a case in which damages have been awarded against Amazon Tech without any finding, by the learned single judge, of involvement in the alleged infringing activities, but is, in fact, a case where no such pleadings exist,” the bench said.

Also Read

Amazon

HC stays order asking Amazon to pay ₹339 cr to polo club in trademark row

Amazon

SIAC rules for Amazon in Future case, awards ₹23.7 crore damages

PremiumAmazon

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Bezos wedding

Venice hosts Jeff Bezos' grand wedding with stars, yachts and protests

Amazon

Amazon's anti-counterfeit team secures $180 mn in global penalties

   
Amazon's main appeal will come up for hearing on 9 October.
 
In 2020, Lifestyle Equities filed an infringement suit against Amazon Technologies and others alleging unauthorised use of a mark similar to its brand. Lifestyle claimed the infringing trademark appeared on apparel manufactured and sold by Amazon Technologies under its Symbol brand, and that Cloudtail India, a major seller on Amazon.in, was also involved in the sales.
 
The single-judge bench in October 2020 then issued an interim injunction restraining Amazon and Cloudtail from selling the alleged infringed products.

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Makaibari brand owner Luxmi Group buys majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co

TAFE, tractor, Massey Ferguson

TAFE settles AGCO dispute, retains Massey Ferguson brand in India

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Motor India's total sales decline 6% to 60,924 units in June

Future of Clean Energy

CleanMax, Toyota Tsusho India join hands to develop 300 MW green capacity

realty sector, real estate

Keystone to redevelop Mumbai locality with Mhada, eyes GDV of Rs 4,521 cr

Topics : Amazon Delhi High Court Amazon India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon