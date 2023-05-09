close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hiring demand among start-ups up 19% since April 2022: Report

Hiring demand was highest in edtech, internet, BFSI, and media and entertainment, according to the report called Insights Tracker. Healthcare and BPO start-ups showed negative hiring intent

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
hiring

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hiring demand by Indian start-ups increased 19 per cent in April 2023 year-on-year, showed data from talent acquisition platform foundit's report on Tuesday. Demand fell since March though.
Hiring demand was highest in edtech, internet, BFSI, and media and entertainment, according to the report called Insights Tracker. Healthcare and BPO start-ups showed negative hiring intent.

There was a 4 per cent fall in hiring activity, however. It is attributed to the ongoing appraisal season, where organisations are occupied with conducting performance evaluations of their existing employees, and the focus shifts from hiring new candidates to retaining the current workforce.
"While we expect cautious hiring sentiments to persist, we remain optimistic about job opportunities for candidates, particularly as startups continue to propel the demand for talent and innovation," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer (CEO) at foundit (formerly Moster APAC & ME).

The report said Ahmedabad noted a marginal improvement (3 per cent) in hiring activity this April as compared to the previous year. Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Hyderabad are among major cities where the hiring trend was negative in April.

Month
% growth in start-up job demand (MoM)

Also Read

Going slow: Infosys, Wipro keep Class of 2023 waiting for campus hiring

Four in every five early-stage start-ups in India want to hire more in 2023

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Bucking the trend, IT companies in India to increase hiring in 2023: Survey

Net hiring in India's top four IT firms drops by 97% to 1,940 in Q3FY23

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third

Delhi HC upholds tribunal ruling favouring Reliance in gas sale case

Raymond Q4 profit falls 26% to Rs 196.5 cr, income rises 10% to Rs 2,150 cr

Nam Estates-Embassy One merger faces delay, says Indiabulls Real Estate

Mitsubishi Electric, Tamil Nadu tie up for Rs 1,895 cr manufacturing unit

February 30 March 53 April 16    
GROWTH DRIVERS
 
% change in job demand (MoM)
  Import/export 13% BFSI 3% Travel and tourism 2%        
Sectors with highest demand for start-up jobs
  Sectors
Job market share
Internet 12% BFSI/ Fintech 11% Edtech 8% Media & Entertainment 7%
Topics : Hiring activity startup hiring

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MoS IT to empower semiconductor startups, chip designers at IIT-Delhi

chip
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife misses profit view as inflation bites

McDonald's
2 min read

Delhi HC upholds tribunal ruling favouring Reliance in gas sale case

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)
1 min read

Raymond Q4 profit falls 26% to Rs 196.5 cr, income rises 10% to Rs 2,150 cr

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon