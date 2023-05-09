Hiring demand among start-ups up 19% since April 2022: Report



Hiring demand was highest in edtech, internet, BFSI, and media and entertainment, according to the report called Insights Tracker. Healthcare and BPO start-ups showed negative hiring intent. Hiring demand by Indian start-ups increased 19 per cent in April 2023 year-on-year, showed data from talent acquisition platform foundit's report on Tuesday. Demand fell since March though.



"While we expect cautious hiring sentiments to persist, we remain optimistic about job opportunities for candidates, particularly as startups continue to propel the demand for talent and innovation," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer (CEO) at foundit (formerly Moster APAC & ME). There was a 4 per cent fall in hiring activity, however. It is attributed to the ongoing appraisal season, where organisations are occupied with conducting performance evaluations of their existing employees, and the focus shifts from hiring new candidates to retaining the current workforce.





Month % growth in start-up job demand (MoM) The report said Ahmedabad noted a marginal improvement (3 per cent) in hiring activity this April as compared to the previous year. Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Hyderabad are among major cities where the hiring trend was negative in April.

February 30

March 53

April 16

GROWTH DRIVERS

% change in job demand (MoM)

Import/export 13%

BFSI 3%

Travel and tourism 2%

Sectors with highest demand for start-up jobs

Sectors Job market share

Internet 12%

BFSI/ Fintech 11%

Edtech 8%