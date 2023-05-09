Hiring demand among start-ups up 19% since April 2022: Report

Hiring demand by Indian start-ups increased 19 per cent in April 2023 year-on-year, showed data from talent acquisition platform foundit's report on Tuesday. Demand fell since March though.
Hiring demand was highest in edtech, internet, BFSI, and media and entertainment, according to the report called Insights Tracker. Healthcare and BPO start-ups showed negative hiring intent.
There was a 4 per cent fall in hiring activity, however. It is attributed to the ongoing appraisal season, where organisations are occupied with conducting performance evaluations of their existing employees, and the focus shifts from hiring new candidates to retaining the current workforce.
"While we expect cautious hiring sentiments to persist, we remain optimistic about job opportunities for candidates, particularly as startups continue to propel the demand for talent and innovation," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer (CEO) at foundit (formerly Moster APAC & ME).
The report said Ahmedabad noted a marginal improvement (3 per cent) in hiring activity this April as compared to the previous year. Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Hyderabad are among major cities where the hiring trend was negative in April.