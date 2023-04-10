close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

According to data by Venture Intelligence, the aggregate venture funding fell from $11.34 billion between January and March 2022 to $2.19 billion in the same period this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
startups, funding, business

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a slowdown in the venture capital inflow in the Indian startup ecosystem, investors are now being more stringent in their analysis and taking longer to close deals, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said. This delay is visible in both late-stage as well as early-stage deals.
According to data by Venture Intelligence (VI), the aggregate venture funding fell from $11.34 billion between January and March 2022 to $2.19 billion in the same period this year. This is also lower than the inflow in the last quarter of 2022 when the funding was $3.17 billion.

In another report by Tracxn, the startup funding fell 75 per cent between January and March as compared to the same period last year. It attributed the fall to rising inflation and interest rates impacting investments significantly.
According to VI, one-fourth of the money invested during the period was due to $500 million raised by Lenskart. PhonePe raised another cumulative $650 million in three tranches.

"Earlier, people used to have diligence ready, and that would be accepted by the incoming investor – all of this is not happening now. Lawyers and third-party firms would be paid to do due diligence quickly but that's not there now. Internal teams doing due diligence are also more cautious now about being caught on the wrong foot, so they might be spending a little extra time," Anand Lunia, founding partner at IndiaQuotient told ET.
"Till last year, every good asset was being chased by several funds, this year that's not the case. Till last year, there was fear of losing out on the deal. Now, they are doing pre-DDs and demanding exclusivity," said Madhur Singhal, managing partner of the financial investor group at Praxis Global Alliance.

Also Read

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence

Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn

Women-led startups raise $4.3 bn in 2022, outperform those led by men

India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC

Indian startup funding dives 75% YoY to $2.8 bn in Q1 of CY 2023: Tracxn

B2B start-up ElasticRun takes a step back, to focus on core strategy

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

Nykaa expects BPC biz FY23 revenue growth rates 30%, Q4 performance robust


In the coming quarters, according to the report, investments will be driven by MSME lending. Startups will have to focus on core metrics till the slowdown subsides.
Topics : Startups | VC Firms | funding | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon