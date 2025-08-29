Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd on Friday announced an investment of ₹300 crore to enhance the manufacturing capability of high-quality transformer insulation materials in order to cater to the rising demand.

In transformers, high-quality insulation material acts as a proactive barrier, keeping the flow of electricity safe and preventing internal short circuits.

The investment is part of company's overall investment of ₹2,000 crore for India announced in October 2024, Hitachi Energy India said in a statement.

The company said the latest investment of ₹300 crore in its insulation and components business will expand the manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The expansion will double the facility's capacity to produce EHV (extra-high voltage) class high-quality pressboard and laminated board, a vital insulation material used in power and distribution transformers.

 

As part of the expansion, Hitachi Energy India will replace the fossil fuel boiler, making its Mysuru site an ultra-low carbon pressboard facility.

The investment aims to boost global supply of transformer-grade pressboard with world's first fossil-free production line.

N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said, "With this expansion, we're proud to support India's growing grid and renewable energy integration while strengthening the local energy manufacturing ecosystem for a more sustainable future."  The demand for electricity in India and globally is growing exponentially.

Today, there is a significant gap between demand and availability of transformers and components in India and globally, the company said.

The expansion aims to address this shortage by boosting the supply of insulation material across India and markets like the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and South Africa.

With the expansion, Hitachi Energy will be able to meet the demands of global customers while supporting its long-term sustainability goals.

The project will be completed by mid-2027.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Hitachi Energy India Investment manufacturing

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

