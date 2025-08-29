Friday, August 29, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Jio to be listed in first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Reliance Jio to be listed in first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Mukesh Ambani announced at the AGM tReliance Jio will be listed on the Indian stock exchanghat Reliance Jio's subscriber base has crossed 500 million, with 191 million users already on its 5G network.

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ AGM, where he announced that Jio has crossed 500 million subscribers, including 191 million on its 5G network.

Chaiman Mukesh Ambani speaks at Reliance Industries’ 48th AGM on Friday, August 29, 2025

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio will be listed on the Indian stock exchange by mid-2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. The move, subject to necessary approvals, is expected to be one of India’s most significant stock market debuts.
 
"I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," Ambani said.
 
Ambani also announced that Jio has surpassed the 500 million subscriber milestone. The subscriber base has risen from 488 million, as reported in Jio’s FY25 annual report. At the time of the total, 191 million users were from its 5G network, highlighting the rapid adoption of the latest telecom technology.
 
 
This comes at a time when Reliance Jio prepares to enter its 10th year of operations next week, marking a decade in India’s telecom sector. 
"Today, Jio serves over 500 million happy customers. To put that number into perspective, it is more than the combined population of the US, the UK, and France. This is not just a milestone in terms of scale. It is a testament to the deep and widespread trust that Jio has earned from every corner of India", said Akash Ambani.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

