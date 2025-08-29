Reliance Jio to be listed in first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Reliance Jio will be listed on the Indian stock exchange by mid-2026, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. The move, subject to necessary approvals, is expected to be one of India’s most significant stock market debuts.
"I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," Ambani said.
Ambani also announced that Jio has surpassed the 500 million subscriber milestone. The subscriber base has risen from 488 million, as reported in Jio’s FY25 annual report. At the time of the total, 191 million users were from its 5G network, highlighting the rapid adoption of the latest telecom technology.
This comes at a time when Reliance Jio prepares to enter its 10th year of operations next week, marking a decade in India’s telecom sector.
"Today, Jio serves over 500 million happy customers. To put that number into perspective, it is more than the combined population of the US, the UK, and France. This is not just a milestone in terms of scale. It is a testament to the deep and widespread trust that Jio has earned from every corner of India", said Akash Ambani.