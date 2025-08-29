Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance eyes integrated energy role as O2C leads transformation: Ambani

Ambani highlighted that the past year brought extraordinary complexity in global energy markets. Supply chain disruptions and trade shifts posed major challenges, he said

Mukesh Ambani

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the group’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is not merely a legacy business but the backbone of Reliance’s transformation into an integrated energy company, positioned for the next decade of global energy evolution.

Global energy market complexity

Ambani highlighted that the past year brought extraordinary complexity in global energy markets. “Supply chain disruptions, trade shifts, and petrochemical overcapacity posed major challenges,” he said.

Reliance’s performance edge

Despite these challenges, Reliance delivered industry-leading performance, Ambani noted. He said the success rests on advantages unique to the group:
 
  • Operational excellence
  • Feedstock flexibility
  • Supply chain agility
  • Deep market reach
  • Technology-driven innovation
“Our operational excellence is evident in 100 per cent capacity utilisation, far higher than the global average of 80 per cent. This directly translates into superior capital returns. And it validates the strength of our model,” Ambani said.

