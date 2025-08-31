Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HMSI seeks to increase market share through series of new model launches

HMSI seeks to increase market share through series of new model launches

The company has launched two new motorcycles in the 100cc and 125cc segments in the Indian market

Honda

HMSI exports to 62 countries from India, including nations in Southeast Asia, South and Central America and Europe. Image: Company

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is seeking to increase its market share in the two-wheeler sector in the country through a series of new model launches, a company official said.

The company has launched two new motorcycles in the 100cc and 125cc segments in the Indian market. The current market share of HMSI in the two-wheeler sector in the country is 28 per cent, the official said.

HMSI Director (sales and marketing) Yogesh Mathur said, "The company is a leading player in the two-wheeler segment in India with 28 per cent market share. We aim to raise the market share with new launches in the coming days."  The Indian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Company manufactures motorcycles and scooters in the country at its facilities in India.

 

HMSI has motorcycles in the 100cc, 110cc, 125cc, 160cc and 200cc segments, and four models in the scooter segment, in India.

Mathur said that in July and August, HMSI emerged as a market leader in the motorcycle and scooter segments in the country. The company wants to sustain this trend in the future, he said.

Also Read

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson to buy 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken for $184 mn

Honda cars

Honda Cars India July sales up 3% to 7,524 units on export boost

Honda

Honda eyes 30% share in Indian 2W market, targets more women buyers

gavel law cases

Bombay HC quashes order refusing trademark to Yamaha, directs fresh review

Honda

Honda to expand bike output in India with new line at Gujarat plant

"Honda's subsidiaries in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam control 70 per cent to 80 per cent market share in the two-wheeler segment in these countries. We believe there is enough scope for HMSI to grow in India," he said.

HMSI exports to 62 countries from India, including nations in Southeast Asia, South and Central America and Europe.

Mathur said 10 per cent of the revenue of HMSI is contributed from exports.

HMSI launched electric scooters in India last year.

Mathur said sales of electric scooters in India are very small. Electric scooters garner only five per cent to six per cent of the market in India at present, while the balance market share is with the ICE (internal combustion engine) segment, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Tata Capital to float $2 bn IPO in Sept last week, eyes $11 bn valuation

Ola Electric, electric bike, electric vehicles, Ola, EV

EV penetration in domestic 2W market may rise to 40% by FY31: Ather Energy

Indian Oil

Indian Oil plans ₹1.66 trn investment over 5 years for business growth

Ather

Ather Energy unveils new 2W platform for next generation of e-scooters

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister

Vaishnaw inaugurates Optiemus' ₹870 cr tempered glass factory in Noida

Topics : Honda Honda Motorcycles vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon