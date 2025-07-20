Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Honda eyes 30% share in Indian 2W market, targets more women buyers

Honda eyes 30% share in Indian 2W market, targets more women buyers

The company's arm, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), sees huge potential to grow sales among female customers, who currently account for just about 10 per cent of the overall industry sales

Honda

Japanese auto major Honda is targeting a 30 per cent share in the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese auto major Honda is targeting a 30 per cent share in the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030, as it chases the goal to achieve half of global two-wheeler sales in the long term, according to a top official of the company's arm in India.

The company's arm, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), sees huge potential to grow sales among female customers, who currently account for just about 10 per cent of the overall industry sales, HMSI President Tsutsumu Otani told PTI in an interview.

He also said that while the company sees a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles in the two-wheeler segment in the long term, bottlenecks around charging infrastructure and electricity supplies are major impediments at present.

 

"Considering the Indian market size, we want to achieve 30 per cent share in India by 2030," Otani said when asked about the significance of the Indian market in Honda's overall long-term goal to garner 50 per cent of global two-wheeler sales.

Currently, he said HMSI has a 27 per cent market share in the Indian market.

Also Read

gavel law cases

Bombay HC quashes order refusing trademark to Yamaha, directs fresh review

Honda

Honda to expand bike output in India with new line at Gujarat plant

Honda

Honda India April sales fall 23% Y-o-Y to 3,360 units; exports also dip

Nissan, Honda

Nissan's New CEO says it needs partners and is open to Honda tie-up

Honda Motor

Honda appoints Takashi Nakajima as new President & CEO of Honda Cars India

Otani said that already in the ASEAN region, Honda has over 80 per cent market share.

Earlier in January this year, Honda Motor Co announced that the industry-wide global motorcycle (two-wheeler) sales, currently at a scale of 50 million units, are projected to grow to 60 million units by 2030, including electric vehicles.

The company has set "a long-term target" for itself to capture a 50 per cent share of the global motorcycle market, including electric motorcycles.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the total two-wheeler retail sales in India stood at 1,88,77,812 units in FY25 compared to 1,75,27,115 units in FY24.

HMSI's retail sales in FY25 were 47,89,283 units against 40,93,895 units in FY24. It was the number two player after Hero MotoCorp, which clocked 54,45,251 units in FY25 and 53,97,315 units in FY24.

Otani noted that Honda sees huge potential to tap female customers to increase its two-wheeler sales in India with increasing women empowerment and many of them entering the workforce.

"In India, the overall two-wheeler usage is mostly male, with 90 per cent, and females just around 10 per cent. It means the potential for two-wheeler sales to grow among the female customers is huge," he said.

When asked about the company's product pipeline programme for the Indian market to achieve the 2030 target, Otani declined to comment, but asserted that, being a global company, Honda has a range of products in its portfolio, which can be considered for India.

Otani said the company will consider a wide range of technologies, including EVs and flex fuels, for the Indian market, considering the different consumer demands in different parts of the country.

Honda had stated that it plans to introduce 30 electric models globally by 2030 to achieve the goal of increasing its global annual sales of electric motorcycle models to 4 million units by 2030.

The company had also said it would strive to capture the largest market share in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, where it will begin operating a dedicated electric two-wheeler production plant in 2028.

When asked if the company has finalised the location of the EV-only plant and investments for it, Otani said it has not been decided as yet.

He said in the long term, the shift from ICE to electric vehicles will happen in India, but at present, the bottlenecks around charging infrastructure and electricity supplies are major impediments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vikram Handa, MD, Epsilon, said thefirm was planning to set up smaller battery cellfacility in the US of around 16,000 tpa

Epsilon to partner with firms seeking ex-China EV battery supply: MD

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland takes proactive approach to tackle industry trends: Chairman

Renewable energy, climate

NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Limited

Expect double-digit growth in FY26, rural demand to drive sales: Ceat CEO

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

GCPL aims to scale Godrej Fab over 2-fold to hit ₹500 cr revenue in FY26

Topics : Honda two wheelers two wheeler

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon