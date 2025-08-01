Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Honda Cars India July sales up 3% to 7,524 units on export boost

Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,050 units and exports at 3,474 units

Honda launched a hybrid version of the popular sedan City as it attempts to make its mark in its transition to clean fuel.

"Demand remained subdued in July 2025, and we accordingly aligned our dispatches to ensure optimum inventory levels across our dealerships," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 7,524 units in July.

With the upcoming festive season around the corner, the company is optimistic about an uptick in demand, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

