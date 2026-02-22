Hospitals becoming insurers may reduce friction: Narayana Health's Shetty

He said that in five to seven years, healthcare quality will decouple from a person’s wealth.

Speaking at the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries in Mumbai, Shetty said that the problem with insurance companies and hospitals is universal, and India is not an exception where hospitals want to get more money and insurance companies want to pay less.

“But this will improve as more and more health insurance companies come, leading to innovative ways of insurance. Like a hospital, when it becomes an insurance company, the rules of the game change. Because, as an insurance company, I don’t wish to make more money as I want my patients to be in a position to afford my care. The whole approach for healthcare will change when hospitals become health insurance companies, and with the entry of many more health insurance companies, digital-driven insurance companies,” Shetty said.

He also said that hospitals becoming insurers might help address the trust deficit among stakeholders in the healthcare segment — hospitals, insurance companies and patients.

Shetty said that the number of doctors being trained in the country has nearly tripled, and there are adequate beds. The only missing link in boosting healthcare in the country is that 70 per cent of the people may not have the cash to pay for healthcare. However, with various government schemes and private health insurance, Shetty expects that there will be adequate coverage in the next five to seven years for everyone to enter a corporate hospital or a government hospital for care. He also noted that EMI-based premium payments will aid in making health insurance affordable for the public.

“Within five to seven years’ time, India will prove to the world that the wealth of the country has nothing to do with the quality of healthcare its citizens will enjoy,” he said.

Separately, congratulating the Institute of Actuaries for the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message underscored the importance of actuaries in the calibration and success of several government schemes undertaken to expand financial inclusion and security.

“As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it is important that our efforts remain aligned to widen and reinforce the safety nets available to citizens. It is encouraging to see professional bodies such as the IAI working in critical domains and contributing constructively to this broader national endeavour,” he added.

Separately, insurance segment leaders discussed the growing importance and demand for actuaries as the industry moves towards new accounting standards and tracks emerging areas of risk.

“There is a lot of demand and it is more important than ever because of the changing financial regime. We are moving over to the RBC capital and IFRS financial regimes and I think actuaries need to get more involved in all aspects of insurance,” said Girija Subramanian, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance.

Similarly, as India aspires to become a global reinsurance hub with more reinsurers entering GIFT City, Hitesh Joshi, MD, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), emphasised the role of actuaries in risk assessment, modelling and capital efficiency, and noted the shortage of actuarial talent in the reinsurance space.