Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Hyatt Hotels will buy Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion including debt, net of cash, the company said on Monday, seeking to expand its presence in Mexico and the Caribbean.
 
Playa operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
 
Hyatt, which currently owns 9.4 per cent of Playa's outstanding shares, expects the transaction to close later this year.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

