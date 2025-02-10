Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Hyatt Hotels will buy Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion including debt, net of cash, the company said on Monday, seeking to expand its presence in Mexico and the Caribbean.
Playa operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
Hyatt, which currently owns 9.4 per cent of Playa's outstanding shares, expects the transaction to close later this year.
