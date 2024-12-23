Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Hyatt in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels on options, including buyout

Hyatt in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels on options, including buyout

Playa, which runs 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, said its board has been evaluating opportunities and has engaged with a number of potential counterparties

Playa's shares rose about 11 per cent before the bell, while Hyatt's stock price gained 1 per cent. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyatt Hotels is in exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. among other strategic options for the $1.2 billion resort operator, the companies said on Monday. 
Playa's shares rose about 11 per cent before the bell, while Hyatt's stock price gained 1 per cent. 
Playa, which runs 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, said its board has been evaluating opportunities and has engaged with a number of potential counterparties. 
The exclusive talks with Hyatt, which has a 9.99 per cent stake in Playa, will run through Feb. 3 or until a deal is struck, Playa said, cautioning there was no guarantee of any transaction. 
 
Playa is already in a partnership with Hyatt, through which it operates resorts under the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands. Its market value is $1.2 billion, per LSEG data. 

hyatt

hyatt

"Strategic alternatives under consideration could have compelling strategic merit to add new incremental durable fee streams," Chicago, Illinois-based Hyatt said, although it added it was committed to its asset-light business model. 
Companies in the hospitality sector are navigating challenges in global travel demand as American and Chinese consumers remain cautious of macroeconomic trends. 
PJT Partners LP is Playa's financial advisor and Hogan Lovells is its legal counsel.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

