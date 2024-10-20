Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

Social gatherings and events at hotels have seen an exponential rise since the pandemic, and to cater to that segment, Hyatt Hotels has launched a new luxury venue in Mumbai.
Last week, Hyatt launched ‘The Grand Showroom,’ a luxury venue customisable for events ranging from corporate gatherings and luxury weddings to high-profile occasions. This venue is an addition to its existing property in the city — Grand Hyatt Mumbai.
“There is a growing demand for opulent and customised event spaces in Mumbai, particularly in the luxury segment. The segment saw a 25 per cent increase in social events from 2022 to 2023 for the hotel,” said Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in an exclusive interview with Business Standard.
Juniper Hotels owns the property where the event space has been built, and this venue sits right next to the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Arun Saraf, chairman and managing director of Juniper Hotels, expects the venue to generate Rs 45–50 crore in its first year of operations (2025), adding to Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s revenue.
“We are contemplating adding this (The Grand Showroom) in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore,” Saraf added. "Before The Grand Showroom, there was a shopping plaza in its place."
Sharma expects events and banquets to see strong double-digit growth, as the hotel’s wedding business grew by 200 per cent in 2023 compared with pre-Covid figures in 2019.
Sharma further explained that the venue's operational model is based on collaboration, allowing for a flexible pricing structure for various events.
The sluggish growth in foreign tourist arrivals has not impacted Hyatt Hotels, thanks to the surge in demand from domestic tourists.
“Key segments driving growth for Hyatt Hotels are domestic demand, weddings, and corporate travel,” Sharma said. RevPAR (revenue per available room) grew by 33 per cent in 2023 and by 13 per cent in 2024 over a buoyant 2023, Sharma added.