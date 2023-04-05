close

FedEx combines air, ground, other operations by next year to slash costs

FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a USD 4 billion cost cutting plan

AP New York
Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a USD 4 billion cost cutting plan.

The package delivery company said Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganisation.

FedEx Freight, the company's freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express Corp.

Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organisation.

John Smith will become president and CEO of US and Canada ground operations at FedEx Express and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight businesses. Richard Smith will serve as president and CEO, airline and international at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.

The company expects to realise permanent cost reductions of USD 4 billion from the reshuffle at some point during fiscal 2025.

FedEx said in September that its operating expenses were rising and that it was maneuvering to address those costs, including the closure of over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices. It also said it would defer on new hires and operate fewer flights.

The Memphis, Tennessee, company also announced Wednesday that it's boosting its annual dividend by 10 per cent, or 44 cents per share, to USD 5.04 per share for fiscal 2024.

Shares rose more than 3 per cent before the opening bell.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

