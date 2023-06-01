Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 16.26 per cent rise in total sales at 59,601 units in May as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total sales of 51,263 units in May 2022, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 14.91 per cent at 48,601 units as compared to 42,293 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 11,000 units last month as against 8,970 units in the same period a year ago, up 22.63 per cent.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company's double-digit sales growth in May was fuelled by its SUVs Creta and Venue. The recently launched all-new Verna sedan also received good response, he added.

Also Read Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023 Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23 Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000 Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel Brookfield acquires controlling stake in CleanMax Solar for $360 million