Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ICAI's Financial Reporting Review Board to review Gensol's books

ICAI's Financial Reporting Review Board to review Gensol's books

The review is being undertaken by the ICAI on a suo motu basis, Charanjot Singh Nanda, president, ICAI, said

Gensol Engineering

The FRRB reviews compliance with the reporting requirements of various applicable statutes, accounting standards, and standards on auditing | Image: X@GensolGroup

Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to review the financial statements and the statutory auditor’s report of Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility Private Limited for the financial year 2023–24, the Institute said on Wednesday.
 
The review is being undertaken by the ICAI on a suo motu basis, Charanjot Singh Nanda, president, ICAI, said.
 
Last week, an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that the steep decline in the promoter’s stake was not organic but allegedly orchestrated through a network of false disclosures, sham transactions, and diverted funds, which effectively led to a near-total promoter exit, even as unsuspecting investors were left holding the bag.
 
 
In the past also, the FRRB has suo motu undertaken reviews of financial statements of certain banks and other enterprises for accounting irregularities and non-compliances, such as Byju.
 
The FRRB reviews compliance with the reporting requirements of various applicable statutes, accounting standards, and standards on auditing.

Also Read

BluSmart

BluSmart appoints Grant Thornton for forensic audit following Sebi scrutiny

Gensol Engineering

PFC takes Gensol Engineering's forgery case to Economic Offences Wing

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Gensol Engineering shares down 80% since March; Retail investors hike stake

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

ED seized Gensol stake in Mahadev App case: Jaggi brothers to be summoned?

PremiumGensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering fraud: Lenders may approach Economic Offences Wing

 
Based on its findings, the FRRB would refer the matter to ICAI’s disciplinary committee for further action.
 
While ICAI’s jurisdiction extends to non-listed companies, sources said that the Institute holds the view that it can review any auditor who is a member of the ICAI.
 
The government is considering initiating a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Gensol Engineering and its promoters, according to sources.
 
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, government sources said, is also conducting its due diligence in the Gensol Engineering fund diversion matter through its Director General and the Registrar of Companies offices.

More From This Section

Sahara India Pariwar

ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Sahara case

ESOP

Hyderabad-based Hearzap announces Rs 8-cr ESOP, to double expansion by FY28

PremiumAjoy Chawla, CEO- Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited

Tata group's Tanishq paves way for double-digit growth as gold prices rise

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, SSFL(Photo: Companies Logo)

Spandana Sphoorty CEO Saxena resigns; CFO Damani named interim chief

PremiumAther Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

Topics : Gensol group ICAI audit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay NarwalIndus Water Treaty SuspendedHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon