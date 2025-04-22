Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Gensol Engineering shares down 80% since March; Retail investors hike stake

Gensol Engineering shares down 80% since March; Retail investors hike stake

Gensol Engineering latest news: According to reports, Enforcement Directorate (ED) may grill Jaggi brothers of Gensol Engineering in mahadev app case

The downfall in Gensol Engineering share price started in March 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Gensol Engineering share price today

 
Gensol Engineering share price continued to stay under pressure on Tuesday, hitting multi-year low of  ₹106.10 as they fell 5 per cent on the BSE in today's intraday trade. Only sellers are seen on Gensol Engineering stock's counter, locking it in the lower circuit for the fourth straight trading day.
 
Till 01:22 pm, nearly 75,000 shares had, cumulatively, changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 3.9 million shares on the NSE and BSE. Currently, Gensol Engineering shares are trading under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.
 

Gensol Engineering share price history

Of the past 16 trading days, Gensol Engineering share price has hit the lower circuit limit in 14 sessions. Since March 1, 2025, Gensol Engineering's market price has tanked 80 per cent from a level of ₹ 537.95. The stock had hit a 52-week high of  ₹1,125.75 on June 24, 2024.  ALSO READ | From 96% holding to a sliver: How Gensol promoters made swift exit

Gensol Engineering news: Why are Gensol shares falling?

The downfall in Gensol Engineering share price came amid news that credit rating agencies ICRA, and Care Ratings have downgraded ₹2,050-crore debt of Gensol Engineering to 'default' status. The action came on the back of the feedback received by these rating agencies from the company's lenders around the ongoing delays in debt servicing.
 
"While the company has delayed in its debt servicing obligations as per feedback received from the lenders, it had, in its latest public disclosures as well as in its recent communications with ICRA, highlighted sizable available liquidity to support its operations during its ongoing growth phase," rating agency ICRA pointed out.

We have, now, learnt that certain documents shared by Gensol Engineering with ICRA, on its debt servicing track record, were apparently falsified, which raises concerns on its corporate governance practices, including its liquidity position, the agency added. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
 

Retail shareholders increase stake in March quarter

 
Meanwhile, according to the latest shareholding pattern for March 2025 quarter, disclosed by Gensol Engineering, retail individual shareholders have increased their stake substantially in the company.  ALSO READ | DLF Camellias flat for ₹43 cr, ₹6.2 cr to mother: Where Gensol funds went
 
Their holdings in the company increased to 40.83 per cent from 30.54 per cent at the end of December 2024 quarter. Foreign portfolio investors' holding in the company, too, increased to 4.88 per cent from 0.63 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
However, promoters of the company have reduced their stake in the company to 35.87 per cent in the March 2025 quarter from 62.65 per cent in the December 2024 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.
 

Government action against Gensol promoters

 
According to reports, Enforcement Directorate (ED) may grill Jaggi brothers of Gensol Engineering for Mahadev link. The ED is preparing to question Gensol Engineering promoters, Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Mahadev Book app - illegal betting and money laundering case.
 
In this regard, the BSE has sought clarification from Gensol Engineering regarding the latest news update. The reply is awaited.
 
In a separate development, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Gensol Engineering's promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, last week, from the securities market for various violations.
 
According to news reports, the government is also considering initiating a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Gensol and its promoters. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is conducting due diligence in the alleged fund diversion case involving Gensol Engineering, through the offices of the Director General (DG) and the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Business Standard reported.
 

About Gensol Engineering

 
Gensol Engineering operates in the renewable energy sector, specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as innovative electric mobility solutions.
   

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

