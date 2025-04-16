Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank follows HDFC and Axis Bank, cuts savings rate by 25 bps

ICICI Bank follows HDFC and Axis Bank, cuts savings rate by 25 bps

According to ICICI Bank's website, savings account balances of up to Rs 50 lakh will now earn an interest rate of 2.75 per cent, down from 3 per cent

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has cut its savings account interest rate by 25 basis points. (Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has cut its savings account interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), effective April 16.
 
With this move, all three of the country’s leading private banks—ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank—have now lowered their savings account rates by the same margin.
 
According to ICICI Bank’s website, savings account balances of up to ₹50 lakh will now earn an interest rate of 2.75 per cent, down from 3 per cent earlier. Similarly, balances above ₹50 lakh will attract an interest rate of 3.25 per cent, compared to 3.50 per cent earlier.
 
 
Earlier this week, both HDFC Bank and Axis Bank had reduced their savings deposit rates by 25 bps to 2.75 per cent. All three lenders are now offering 2.75 per cent interest on savings account balances of up to ₹50 lakh.
 
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, already offers a lower savings deposit rate of 2.7 per cent per annum for balances of up to Rs 10 crore. For deposits above ₹10 crore, SBI offers 3 per cent per annum, a rate that has been in effect since October 2022.

Also Read

Market strategy, stocks to buy and sell, brokerage recommendations

Where to invest as markets overcome tariff fears? Analysts weigh in

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank slashes savings account deposit interest rate by 0.25%

Axis Bank

Axis Bank cuts savings deposit rate by 25 basis points, effective April 15

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Buy: These domestic-linked stocks can beat Trump tariff woes

stock trading

VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

 
The latest round of rate cuts on savings deposits follows the Reserve Bank of India’s move to lower the policy repo rate by a cumulative 50 basis points since February, across two successive monetary policy meetings. The repo rate now stands at 6 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent earlier.
 
Analysts believe the reduction in savings deposit rates will be margin accretive for banks in the April–June quarter. They also expect more lenders to follow suit.
 
Savings accounts are more transactional in nature and, of late, many depositors have been shifting funds to term deposits, which currently offer significantly higher returns—around 7 per cent.
         

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Garuda Aerospace raises ₹100 cr in series B funding from Venture Catalysts

MakeMyTrip

India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

milk factory amul mother dairy

Heritage Foods to hike dairy prices this year to offset rising costs: CEO

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

DLF Camellias flat for ₹43 cr, ₹6.2 cr to mother: Where Gensol funds went

Nvidia

Nvidia hit with $5.5 bn charge as US clamps down on China chip exports

Topics : ICICI Bank ICICI HDFC Bank Axis Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEJEE Mains Session 2 ResultDC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon