ICICI Bank follows HDFC and Axis Bank, cuts savings rate by 25 bps

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has cut its savings account interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), effective April 16.
With this move, all three of the country’s leading private banks—ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank—have now lowered their savings account rates by the same margin.
According to ICICI Bank’s website, savings account balances of up to ₹50 lakh will now earn an interest rate of 2.75 per cent, down from 3 per cent earlier. Similarly, balances above ₹50 lakh will attract an interest rate of 3.25 per cent, compared to 3.50 per cent earlier.
Earlier this week, both HDFC Bank and Axis Bank had reduced their savings deposit rates by 25 bps to 2.75 per cent. All three lenders are now offering 2.75 per cent interest on savings account balances of up to ₹50 lakh.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, already offers a lower savings deposit rate of 2.7 per cent per annum for balances of up to Rs 10 crore. For deposits above ₹10 crore, SBI offers 3 per cent per annum, a rate that has been in effect since October 2022.
The latest round of rate cuts on savings deposits follows the Reserve Bank of India’s move to lower the policy repo rate by a cumulative 50 basis points since February, across two successive monetary policy meetings. The repo rate now stands at 6 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent earlier.
Analysts believe the reduction in savings deposit rates will be margin accretive for banks in the April–June quarter. They also expect more lenders to follow suit.
Savings accounts are more transactional in nature and, of late, many depositors have been shifting funds to term deposits, which currently offer significantly higher returns—around 7 per cent.