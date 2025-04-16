Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Garuda Aerospace raises ₹100 cr in series B funding from Venture Catalysts

Garuda Aerospace raises ₹100 cr in series B funding from Venture Catalysts

The fresh funds, raised at a valuation of $250 million, will significantly enhance the company's capabilities in producing drone systems

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The funds will also be allocated to scaling up the platform's current production facility and fast-tracking the completion of an R&D. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ace cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni-backed aerospace startup Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday said it has raised ₹100 crore in its series B funding round from Venture Catalysts.

The fresh funds, raised at a valuation of $250 million, will significantly enhance the company's capabilities in producing drone systems, Garuda Aerospace said.

The funds will also be allocated to scaling up the platform's current production facility and fast-tracking the completion of an R&D and testing centre dedicated to advanced defense drone design, it said.

"This series B funding not only strengthens our capacity to scale manufacturing and innovation but also positions us to accelerate the development of next-generation drone technology," said Agnkshwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

 

This development not only strengthens Garuda Aerospace's position in the Indian aerospace ecosystem but also aligns with the nation's broader vision of achieving self-reliance in high-tech defense manufacturing, Garuda Aerospace said.

Also Read

United Nations

UN humanitarian agency to slash staff by 20% amid 'brutal cuts' in funding

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Gujarat raises MLA fund by Rs 1 cr to ₹2.5 cr with focus on water projects

World Food Program

'Cut by mistake': US restores aid to UN food programmes in 14 nations

PremiumGreenLine

GreenLine lines up additional $1 billion to expand its green fleet

Scapia

Credit card fintech Scapia raises $40 million in Series B funding round

A dedicated portion of the newly secured funds will support the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio as well as towards production of a new design facility, it added.

Garuda Aerospace currently holds a robust portfolio of over 20 patents.

"This investment is closely aligned with our strategy of supporting homegrown champions that have the potential to transform India's technological landscape and create significant socio-economic impact," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts.

With the government's strong emphasis on promoting drone adoption and indigenous manufacturing through initiatives like the Drone Rules 2021 and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the market presents a substantial opportunity, according to Garuda Aerospace.

With drone manufacturing, drone-as-a-service (DaaS) offerings, and pilot training as a business model, the company caters to a wide array of clients, including government agencies, agricultural enterprises, infrastructure companies, and defense establishments, providing tailored drone solutions for diverse needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip

India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

milk factory amul mother dairy

Heritage Foods to hike dairy prices this year to offset rising costs: CEO

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

DLF Camellias flat for ₹43 cr, ₹6.2 cr to mother: Where Gensol funds went

Nvidia

Nvidia hit with $5.5 bn charge as US clamps down on China chip exports

Hospital beds

Ujala Cygnus to acquire around 60% stake in Punjab hospital chain

Topics : fundings Venture Catalysts aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon