India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

India's sustainable tourism market is set to grow to USD 216 million in a decade from a modest $37 million at present, MakeMyTrip Founder and Chairman Deep Kalra said on Wednesday.

Addressing a travel conclave organised by the MakeMyTrip Foundation, Kalra highlighted the enormous potential presented by the sustainable tourism growth opportunity.

"India's sustainable tourism market is still modest in size. It's about 37 million in dollar terms. Today should be in crores ... about Rs 320 crores right now, but growing to $216 million in 10 years time, will be among the fastest growing markets," he observed.

The MakeMyTrip founder and chairman further shared that in terms of sustainability, today, only 1 to 2 per cent of all tourism in India can be called sustainable, and that's a stark contrast from international numbers in terms of enablers.

 

He informed that globally, sustainable tourism is set to grow to a whopping $11.4 trillion in ten years time, from about $3.12 trillion in the current financial year.

"We're talking about 2.73 trillion last year in dollar terms, to 3.12 trillion in the year that we are currently just the financial year. But looking forward in 10 years time, expect it to go to 11.4 trillion, which will be about 10 per cent of all sustainable travel, of all travel," Kalra said on the global sustainable tourism growth scenario.

In India, the Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism with strategic pillars for its development, including promoting environmental sustainability, protecting biodiversity, promoting economic sustainability, promoting socio-cultural sustainability, and scheme for certification of sustainable tourism, among others.

The ministry also launched the Travel for LiFE initiative to promote sustainable tourism in the country and to encourage the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices. Travel for LiFE aims to promote sustainable tourism in the country, through mindful and deliberate actions mobilized toward tourists and tourism businesses in the consumption of tourism resources.

The Ministry of Tourism has also revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible destinations following a tourist and destination centric approach. Through these initiatives, the government seeks to ensure that tourism contributes positively to the economy while safeguarding the environment and benefiting local communities.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

