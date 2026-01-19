ICICI Lombard will outperform industry's premium growth by 100-200 bps: CFO

“Regulatory and government reforms, particularly in the last quarter (Q3), have been supportive and are reflecting positively at a sector level. At the industry level, growth has turned double-digit for the first time after a single-digit expansion in the first half (H1FY26),” he said, adding that while part of this includes some premium accrual impact from the 1/N effect of last year, the overall growth momentum is clearly improving.

“Historically, during such phases, ICICI Lombard has outperformed the industry, and we continue to expect an outperformance of 100–200 basis points at an aggregate level,” Balachandran said.

The company posted 13.3 per cent year-on-year growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) to ₹7,041 crore in Q3FY26 on the back of revisions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for insurance. Premium grew by 3.6 per cent year-on-year during the April–December period of FY26 (9MFY26) to ₹21,372 crore.

In September, GST on individual health and life insurance premiums was reduced to zero from 18 per cent. This led to around 85 per cent year-on-year growth in retail health insurance premiums. Also, motor insurance premium – a segment where the insurer was cautious earlier – has seen healthy growth due to strong growth in motor vehicles after GST relaxation in the segment.

Commission expenses of the insurer increased during the quarter, reflecting the business mix, which saw a higher share of retail.

According to Balachandran, Q3 typically has a higher retail mix, which carries higher acquisition costs. Growth in new vehicles also leads to higher commissions compared to older vehicles. Rapid growth in retail health has increased acquisition costs, which are expensed upfront, while earnings accrue over time.