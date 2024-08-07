Business Standard
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's AUM touch Rs 3.14 trn mark in July

The company has covered 9.84 crore lives and the total in-force sum assured exceeds Rs 35 trillion, as per an official statement

ICICI Prudential Life

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Wednesday said that its assets under management have crossed a significant milestone and touched Rs 3.14 lakh crore as on July 31.
The company has covered 9.84 crore lives and the total in-force sum assured exceeds Rs 35 lakh crore, as per an official statement.
* Sourav Ganguly appointed on the board of Blue Ocean Corporation

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was on Wednesday appointed on the board of Blue Ocean Corporation.
The corporation, which is into supply chain management consulting and training, is aiming to grow its business in the UK, Middle East and India, as per an official statement.
* Axis Bank integrates with GST portal to help commercial card clients

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has integrated with the Goods and Services Tax portal, which will help its commercial card clients to make GST payments easily.
The clients will also benefit by optimizing their working capital with commercial cards, as per an official statement.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

