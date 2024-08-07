Zomato allows customers to add cash delivery balance to their accounts

Zomato customers can now ask for the balance amount, if any, of cash on delivery orders to be added to their 'Zomato Money' account, and utilise it for placing future orders or dining out, CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday.

He thanked Tata Group firm BigBasket for the inspiration behind the solution.

"For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient. Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out," Goyal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



