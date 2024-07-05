Business Standard
IEX board reappoints SN Goel as CMD, promotes Rohit Bajaj as Joint MD

The board noted that Goel will attain the age of 70 years on August 10, 2024, and consequently, as per Companies Act, 2013, his term as Managing Director will end

FTIL sells remaining 11% stake to exit Indian Energy Exchange

The board also approved appointment of Rajeev Gupta as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company from August 10

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) board on Friday approved the proposal to reappoint Satyanarayan Goel as its Chairman and Managing Director and to appoint Rohit Bajaj as its Joint Managing Director.
"The board noted that Goel will attain the age of 70 years on August 10, 2024, and consequently, as per Companies Act, 2013, his term as Managing Director will end from the closure of the business hours on August 9, 2024," a BSE filing said.
 
"The board acknowledged Goel's extensive knowledge and over 40 years of experience in the power sector," it said, adding that as part of succession planning, the board unanimously agreed to reappoint Goel as the Chairman & Managing Director for three years from August 10.
"The board decided to elevate Rohit Bajaj, currently serving as Executive Director (non-board) -- Business Development, Strategy, Regulatory Affairs, and IT, as the Joint Managing Director for three years from August 10," it stated.
 
The board also approved appointment of Rajeev Gupta as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company from August 10.

Topics : Indian Energy Exchange IEX Indian Energy Exchange BSE

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

