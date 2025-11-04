IHCL expects weddings, MICE to drive 10% growth in December quarter

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), the parent of Taj Hotels, expects to post 10–12 per cent growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by strong demand from the wedding and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) segments.

What is driving IHCL’s growth outlook for Q3?

“While October had both Diwali and Dussehra, which slightly impacted business, November and December are clear and we are in for very high growth versus last year. With our flight catering and hotel businesses combined, it will be fair to assume a growth of 10–12 per cent,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing