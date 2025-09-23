Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IHCL invests ₹100 cr in ELEL Hotels via rights issue for Taj Bandstand

IHCL invests ₹100 cr in ELEL Hotels via rights issue for Taj Bandstand

ELEL Hotels holds the lease for Bandstand land parcel, where IHCL is developing Taj Bandstand, its fifth Taj-branded hotel in Mumbai alongside Taj Lands End

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

India’s leading hotels company said in a stock exchange filing that it had acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 5,000 per share, for cash at a premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share. | File Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, said on Tuesday that it had invested over Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment, through a rights issue.
 
India’s leading hotels company said in a stock exchange filing that it had acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 5,000 per share, for cash at a premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share.
 
ELEL Hotels and Investment holds the leasehold rights for the land parcel at Bandstand, Bandra, where IHCL has announced plans to add another hotel under the Taj brand in Mumbai, Taj Bandstand. In February, IHCL said it would invest Rs 2,500 crore in this property, which will be its fifth Taj-branded hotel in Mumbai. Construction of the 330-key, 85-apartment convention centre and commercial complex began earlier this year, and once completed over the next four years, it will stand next to the Taj Lands End.
 
 
Ankur Dalwani, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, IHCL, said during the company’s earnings call for the April–June quarter that the company is not looking for an equity partner for Taj Bandstand.
 
“Issue of 2,01,659 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, have been allotted on 23 September 2025 through a rights issue,” the company stated in its filing.

Also Read

IHCl

IHCL wants to become 'superstar' of India's hospitality sector, eyes growthpremium

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL

IHCL eyes strategic acquisitions to expand presence in key markets: MD

Marriott International, hotels

IHCL signs agreement with Madison for 10 new hotels in South India

Puneet Chhatwal, the company's managing director and CEO, said the hospitality sector is seeing demand momentum amid rising discretionary spends

IHCL to continue with acquisitions, eyes bigger share of spiritual tourismpremium

IHCL Taj hotel brand

IHCL acquires 51% stake in firms operated under Clarks Hotels for ₹204 cr

 
In July, IHCL had acquired 3,30,043 equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment, through a rights issue, for Rs 165.02 crore.
 
ELEL Hotels and Investment operates only in the Indian market, which recorded a turnover of Rs 9.74 lakh in the financial year 2024–25, according to the filing.
 
In its annual general meeting this year, IHCL said it had allotted Rs 1,200 crore for capital expenditure, with no immediate fundraising plans. Over the next five years, capital expenditure is expected to be almost $1 billion.
 
According to its latest analyst presentation, IHCL had 249 operational hotels as of June 2025, with 30 more expected to open in FY26 from its organic pipeline.
 

More From This Section

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

Rocket raises $15 mn Seed funding to fuel global app-building push

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

dream 11

Dream11 pivots to free-to-play, banks on ads and sponsorship revenue

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis lays foundation for AWS data centre, part of $8.3 bn Maha plan

shipbuilding

Cochin Shipyard partners with HD Korea to build large ships in India

Topics : IHCL Hotel industry Taj Hotel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon