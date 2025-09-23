Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fadnavis lays foundation for AWS data centre, part of $8.3 bn Maha plan

Fadnavis lays foundation for AWS data centre, part of $8.3 bn Maha plan

The virtual ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

File Photo: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre here, which is part of the company's $8.3 billion investment in the state.

The virtual ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha.

AWS has begun the first phase of its $8.3 billion investment in Maharashtra, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Fadnavis said in a release.

"Maharashtra has emerged as the country's most attractive destination for investment, bringing in the highest commitments even at Davos. We are ensuring ease of doing business by reducing approval timelines, simplifying processes and providing real-time updates on proposals through a dedicated war room," the release quoted the CM as saying.

 

Fadnavis also flagged off India's first 'Think Big Mobile Van' under the Amazon Mobile STEM Lab initiative, to provide students in Mumbai exposure to modern technology, research and innovative learning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra News Data centre

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

