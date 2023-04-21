close

IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance on Friday said it has fully repaid its maiden USD 400 million bond on maturity this month.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Apr 21 2023
The retail focused non-bank had raised the money as part of its medium-term note programme in February 2020.

Kapish Jain, its group chief financial officer, said the company had pre-paid a portion of the bond early last fiscal -- FY23.

Earlier this month, the Canada-based company had secured USD 100 million in long-term funding from Export Development Canada and Deutsche Bank.

IIFL Finance had a loan book of Rs 57,941 crore in December 2022. It offers home loans, gold loans, digital loans and micro finance loans.

Topics : IIFL bonds rally bank bonds

Apr 21 2023

