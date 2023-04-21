close

PhysicsWallah to invest $10 mn in its school-integrated programme

PhysicsWallah is looking at rolling out the Vidyapeeth School programme in 300 schools by 2025-26, school sessions in tier III-IV cities

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Online ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah is planning to invest USD 10 million (about Rs 82 crore) in phases in its school-integrated programme Vidyapeeth School, which is currently available in 39 schools, a top company official has said.

"Vidyapeeth School Centre is a school-integrated programme, which is designed to integrate the concepts and skills required for CBSE exams, along with JEE, and NEET preparation into regular classroom instruction, thereby minimising the need for separate coaching classes for the students," PhysicsWallah Vice President Imran Rashid told PTI.

Currently, the programme is rolled out in 39 schools across 34 districts spread across 10 states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, he added.

"We are planning to invest USD 10 million in phases, of which USD 5 million will be spent in setting up infrastructure in the schools and the rest USD 5 million will be utilised for creating top quality content, pedagogy development and academic upgradation. We are investing Rs 8-10 lakh on setting up the infrastructure in each school," Rashid said.

PhysicsWallah is looking at rolling out the Vidyapeeth School programme in 300 schools by 2025-26, school sessions in tier III-IV cities, he added.

"We aim to expand our reach to tier III-IV cities and towns across the country, thus boosting access to quality education in remote areas. We are charging less than Rs 2,000 a month per student for providing services, including live classes, real-time doubt-solving applications, modules and tests, among others," he said.

The programme, rolled out on April 17, offers benefits to grade 11 students who are preparing for CBSE and JEE/NEET exams and will mainly focus on 4 subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology, Rashid noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Investment EdTech

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

PhysicsWallah to invest $10 mn in its school-integrated programme

