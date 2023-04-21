close

Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Pune, company blames headlamp replacement

A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Pune and the company said the incident occurred due to the replacement of the original headlamp at an unauthorised workshop, according to media reports

IANS New Delhi
Tata Nexon, Tata

Tata Nexon

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Pune and the company said the incident occurred due to the replacement of the original headlamp at an unauthorised workshop, according to media reports.

"We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorised workshop," the company stated.

According to Tata Motors, there were flaws with the car's installation and repair process, which resulted in an electrical breakdown in the headlamp unit, which ultimately allowed the thermal incident.

The company also said that the affected area is concentrated only in the zone of repairs carried out.

In order to minimise such mishaps, the company has also urged electric vehicle owners to have their vehicles serviced and repaired only at authorised workshops using on-spec components, accessories, and spare parts, the media reports said.

This is the second time, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire.

In June 2022, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai.

The EV car fire incident was reported from Vasai West (near Panchvati Hotel) in Mumbai, and the video of the Tata Nexon EV engulfed in fire went viral on social media.

According to the video, the owner of the car charged his Nexon EV with a normal slow charger installed at his office.

After driving about 5 km towards his house, he heard some weird sounds from the car and saw flashes of warnings on the dashboard which alerted him to stop the vehicle and get out of the car, media reports said.

Later, firefighters were seen spraying water on the burning Nexon EV.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Nexon Electric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

