IIM Ahmedabad, Novo Nordisk India partner to boost obesity care ecosystem

IIM Ahmedabad, Novo Nordisk India partner to boost obesity care ecosystem

As a part of this collaboration, Novo Nordisk India (NNIPL) and IIMA will co-develop and implement impactful programmes under three key pillars

This collaboration with Novo Nordisk India brings together healthcare and public policy, two domains where data and research can enable lasting change. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Novo Nordisk India to strengthen the obesity care ecosystem in the country for five years till 2030.

The memorandum of understanding, inked on Tuesday, aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India through a multi-dimensional approach focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially obesity, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Novo Nordisk India brings together healthcare and public policy, two domains where data and research can enable lasting change. At IIMA, we aim to apply our academic rigour to generate actionable insights for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities tackling non-communicable diseases like obesity," IIM Ahmedabad Director Professor Bharat Bhasker said.

 

As a part of this collaboration, Novo Nordisk India (NNIPL) and IIMA will co-develop and implement impactful programmes under three key pillars - Health System Capacity Building, Policy Advocacy, and Health Economics.

Novo Nordisk Managing Director India Vikrant Shrotriya said, "This collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad will jointly shape interventions that are research-backed, scalable, and sustainable. It is our firm belief that partnerships like these can bring lasting change and help improve health outcomes for millions".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

