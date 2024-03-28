Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

In a first, Ambani-Adani to collaborate, courtesy India's electricity rules

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will pick a minority stake in one of Adani Power's units, entering into a 20-year long purchase agreement

Deals, mergers,

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, India’s biggest billionaires – Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani’s business houses will enter into an investment agreement, where the former’s Reliance Industries will pick a minority stake in the latter’s Mahan Energen power project.

On Thursday, the two companies – Adani Power and Reliance Industries (RIL), informed the exchanges of an investment agreement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RIL has entered into an investment agreement on March 27, with Mahan Energen (MEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, where five crore equity shares of MEL are to be allotted to RIL.

The five crore equity shares, Adani Power said, aggregates to Rs 50 crore for the proportionate ownership stake.

It is India’s Electricity Rules, 2005 that has prompted RIL to pick a stake in Adani Power’s MEL unit. RIL has entered into a 20-year long term power purchase agreement with MEL for its captive use.

RIL said the investment agreement is following the provisions of the Electricity Rules, 2005 in terms of which RIL, as a captive user, is required to own 26 per cent proportionate ownership in one unit of MEL of 600 megawatt (MW) capacity, with RIL being the captive user of 500 MW generation capacity.

The Ambani company is expected to complete the deal within two weeks of the receipt of completion of conditions precedent and receipt of such approvals by MEL.

Industry watchers often consider the two billionaires as arch-rivals, also seen battling it out for the richest Indian tag on various billionaire lists. As of March 28 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani is the richest Indian with a net worth of $113.8 billion, with Adani as a close second with a net worth of $97.2 billion.


Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Consortium led by Adani Power gets letter of intent to buy Coastal Energen

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

FIH Women's Pro League: Indian hockey team matches, timing, live streaming

Godrej Agrovet buys 7.37 lakh shares in Godrej Cattle Genetics for Rs 25 cr

Vedanta debt to be divided among demerged companies in ratio of assets

NHPC inks agreement with Japan's JBIC for around Rs 1,100 crore loan

Kalpataru Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,071 cr for metro tunnel project

Karnataka Bank raises Rs 600 cr through qualified institutional placement

Topics : Reliance Group Mukesh Ambani Adani Group Gautam Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon