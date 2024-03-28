In a first, Ambani-Adani to collaborate, courtesy India's electricity rules

In a first, India’s biggest billionaires – Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani’s business houses will enter into an investment agreement, where the former’s Reliance Industries will pick a minority stake in the latter’s Mahan Energen power project.

On Thursday, the two companies – Adani Power and Reliance Industries (RIL), informed the exchanges of an investment agreement.

RIL has entered into an investment agreement on March 27, with Mahan Energen (MEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, where five crore equity shares of MEL are to be allotted to RIL.

The five crore equity shares, Adani Power said, aggregates to Rs 50 crore for the proportionate ownership stake.

It is India’s Electricity Rules, 2005 that has prompted RIL to pick a stake in Adani Power’s MEL unit. RIL has entered into a 20-year long term power purchase agreement with MEL for its captive use.

RIL said the investment agreement is following the provisions of the Electricity Rules, 2005 in terms of which RIL, as a captive user, is required to own 26 per cent proportionate ownership in one unit of MEL of 600 megawatt (MW) capacity, with RIL being the captive user of 500 MW generation capacity.

The Ambani company is expected to complete the deal within two weeks of the receipt of completion of conditions precedent and receipt of such approvals by MEL.

Industry watchers often consider the two billionaires as arch-rivals, also seen battling it out for the richest Indian tag on various billionaire lists. As of March 28 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani is the richest Indian with a net worth of $113.8 billion, with Adani as a close second with a net worth of $97.2 billion.