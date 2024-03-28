Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalpataru Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,071 cr for metro tunnel project

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering procurement construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, railways, highways, and airports, among others

kolkata metro

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering firm Kalpataru Projects International Ltd(KPIL) on Thursday said the company and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,071 crore for power transmission and distribution and construction of an underground metro rail tunnel project.
KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering procurement construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, railways, highways, and airports, among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a statement, KPIL and its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,071 crore.
The new orders include orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets. Besides, it has also received an order for the design and construction of an underground metro rail project in India.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda wins co-branding rights for three Delhi Metro stations
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), said, "The T&D orders in Brazil and underground metro rail-tunnelling order in India have significantly enhanced growth visibility for Fasttel and urban infra business going forward".
KPIL's order intake (including LOAs/LOIs) in the current financial year stands at a record high of Rs 30,000 crore, including some large and strategic order wins in T&D, B&F, Oil & Gas, and urban infra business, he added.
This achievement has been on several counts - intensive efforts that the company has put in over the last several years on improving its geographical footprints in high-growth EPC markets, developing strong client relationships and penetrating deeper into the focused businesses on the back of strong technical and execution capabilities, he added.
"Our robust order book position and established execution capabilities give us confidence to deliver good growth going forward," he said.
KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

 

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Kalpataru Projects soars 11% on winning new orders worth of Rs 3,244 crore

Karnataka Bank raises Rs 600 cr through qualified institutional placement

Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent overseas transactions

LatentView Analytics board approves acquisition of Decision Point

SBI Cards to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in capital via Tier II bonds

In a relief to Byju's, NCLT refuses to stay EGM over rights issue

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalpataru Metro Construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon