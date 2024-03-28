Kalpataru Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,071 cr for metro tunnel project

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

Engineering firm Kalpataru Projects International Ltd(KPIL) on Thursday said the company and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,071 crore for power transmission and distribution and construction of an underground metro rail tunnel project.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering procurement construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, railways, highways, and airports, among others.

According to a statement, KPIL and its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,071 crore.





ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda wins co-branding rights for three Delhi Metro stations The new orders include orders in the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets. Besides, it has also received an order for the design and construction of an underground metro rail project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), said, "The T&D orders in Brazil and underground metro rail-tunnelling order in India have significantly enhanced growth visibility for Fasttel and urban infra business going forward".

KPIL's order intake (including LOAs/LOIs) in the current financial year stands at a record high of Rs 30,000 crore, including some large and strategic order wins in T&D, B&F, Oil & Gas, and urban infra business, he added.

This achievement has been on several counts - intensive efforts that the company has put in over the last several years on improving its geographical footprints in high-growth EPC markets, developing strong client relationships and penetrating deeper into the focused businesses on the back of strong technical and execution capabilities, he added.

"Our robust order book position and established execution capabilities give us confidence to deliver good growth going forward," he said.

