Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the top spot among the richest Indians in 2023, with his total net worth increasing $4 billion to $92 billion as compared to last year, according to 2023 Forbes list of India's 100 Richest.

He was followed by Adani Chairman Gautam Adani ($68 billion net worth), HCL Tech's Shiv Nadar ($29.3 billion), OP Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal ($24 billion), and Avenue Supermarts' Radhakishan Damani ($23 billion).

According to Forbes, "The needle has not moved much this year regarding the collective wealth of India's 100 wealthiest people. At $799.32 billion, it is a touch lower than $799.78 billion in 2022."

Savitri Jindal is the richest Indian woman, according to the latest Forbes' list.

There are seven returnees on the list. The cut-off to be on the list increased to $2.3 billion.

Eight persons have been dropped from the list this year as compared to last year, including couple Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath after their edtech giant Byju's valuation was marked down as it faced myriad challenges.

Meanwhile, there are only three new entrants this year- Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman of Landmark Group, a Dubai-headquartered retailing giant, takes the spot of her husband, Micky Jagtiani, who died in May. The Dani family of Asian Paints are the heirs of patriarch Ashwin Dani, who died in September after a brief illness.

The third is garment exporter K P Ramasamy, founder and chairman of K P R Mill Srichand Hinduja, the eldest of four brothers, died in May and that fortune is now listed under the Hinduja family, according to Forbes India's 100 Richest 2023 list.

Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha is the youngest billionaire at 37. Ranked 40 among the wealthiest persons in India, the combined net worth of brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath currently stands at $5.5 billion, Forbes report said.

Here's a look at the top-10 billionaires in India:

1. Mukesh Ambani: $92 billion

2. Gautam Adani: $68 billion

3. Shiv Nadar: $29.3 billion

4. Savitri Jindal: $24 billion

5. Radhakishan Damani: $68 billion

6. Cyrus Poonawalla: $20.7 billion

7. Hinduja Family: $20 billion

8. Dilip Shanghvi: $19 billion

9. Kumar Birla: $17.5 billion

10. Shapoor Mistry & Family: $16.9 billion

Among the top 10, Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal, Hinduja Family, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumar Birla, and Shapoor Mistry & Family saw a growth in their net worth this year.

On the other hand, Gautam Adani, Radhakishan Damani, and Cyrus Poonawalla witnessed a fall in their wealth compared to last year.

Apart from this, other big gainers this year include Inder Jaisinghani, whose wealth is up the most in percentage terms, as his wires and cables company, Polycab India, benefited from increasing electrification and nearly doubled his family's fortune to $6.4 billion. Pharma brothers Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja also got a handsome 64 per cent boost from the May listing of their Mankind Pharma.