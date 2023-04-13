close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India Inc's topline growth in Q4FY23 to halve to 10-12%, says report

It said revenues of commodities and export-oriented sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and information technology-enabled services, declined on-year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Inc is likely to report a halving of revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY23, a credit rating agency said on Thursday, as companies start reporting their financials.

The revenue growth will come down to 10-12 per cent as against 22.8 per cent for the January-March period in the year-ago, Crisil's Market Intelligence and Analytics arm said.

For the full fiscal FY23, revenue is estimated to have grown 19-21 per cent, which is slower than over 27 per cent growth registered in FY22, it said, adding that operating margin is likely to have moderated by 3 percentage points.

The continuing headwinds to exports which have had an impact on volume growth, and the high-base were cited as the main reasons which will cause the sharp slowdown in topline growth for Q4FY23, Crisil, which analysed 300 companies across 47 sectors to arrive at the expectations, said.

It said revenues of commodities and export-oriented sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and information technology-enabled services, declined on-year.

Steel products, which account for around 11 per cent of the revenue of the set, are estimated to have witnessed a 7-9 per cent drop in revenue on-year during the March quarter due to the imposition of export duty in May 2022 and weakness in global demand amid elevated input costs.

Also Read

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Oil price rises as US dollar loses steam though demand fears linger

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

NTPC mulls fresh offers for stake in green unit after top bidder pulls out

Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; may apply under New Space Policy

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Client conversations dominated by ChatGPT, says TCS COO Subramaniam

Similarly, muted global demand is expected to have driven a 17-19 per cent fall in revenue for the aluminium industry, it said.

Consumer discretionary products such as airlines, hotels, media and entertainment, and retail led to the revenue growth, while demand for consumer staples such as pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) continued its growth momentum, its director for research Ankit Dani said.

Hotel revenues are expected to grow 98 per cent, airlines by 67 per cent and telcos by 13 per cent, it said.

On the profitability front, operating profit margin is estimated to have improved a tad for the second consecutive quarter -- from 19 per cent in the December 2022 quarter to 19-20 per cent during the March 2023 quarter, the agency said.

"Prices of key energy-linked commodities such as crude oil and non-coking coal seem to have come off their earlier highs and will partially offset the impact of lower global demand," its associate director Sehul Bhatt said.

Corporates are likely to see their profitability improve this fiscal as commodity prices scale down and volumes drive revenue growth, it said.

Topics : Revenue collection

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon