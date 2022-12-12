JUST IN
Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

From the high of $120 per barrel in June to the low of $75 per barrel in December, Brent crude oil prices have literally gone up and down. What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Topics
Podcast | oil stocks | Crude Oil Price

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Crude
(Photo: Bloomberg)

    • Milk prices may only be moving upwards, but crude oil is behaving differently. Brent crude prices topped the 120 dollars per barrel mark in June and then dropped to a low of 75 dollars in early December as they juggled between recession fears and a price cap on Russian oil.

    Listen to this podcast, to find out what will guide oil prices in 2023.

    First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
