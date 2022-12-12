Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?
From the high of $120 per barrel in June to the low of $75 per barrel in December, Brent crude oil prices have literally gone up and down. What will guide oil prices in 2023?
Milk prices may only be moving upwards, but crude oil is behaving differently. Brent crude prices topped the 120 dollars per barrel mark in June and then dropped to a low of 75 dollars in early December as they juggled between recession fears and a price cap on Russian oil.
Listen to this podcast, to find out what will guide oil prices in 2023.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
