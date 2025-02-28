Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One says it is investigating security breach, assessing impact

Angel One said it was notified of the breach by its dark-web monitoring partner and that it immediately changed all credentials of its AWS cloud

Angel One's shares, already pressured in a weak market, extended losses to as much as 4.7 per cent after the news

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Indian stock broker Angel One on Friday said some of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources were compromised and that it has hired an external forensic partner to investigate the impact.

The company's shares, already pressured in a weak market, extended losses to as much as 4.7 per cent after the news.

"We have verified that this breach does not have any impact on clients' securities, funds and credentials and all our client accounts remain secure," the company said in an exchange filing.

Angel One said it was notified of the breach by its dark-web monitoring partner and that it immediately changed all credentials of its AWS cloud and other applications.

 

It did not give further details on the breach, which is the latest to have hit Indian companies, especially insurers.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance reported an incident last week, while HDFC Life Insurance and Star Health were other high-profile targets that led the insurance regulator to direct industry-wide audits of IT systems.

More broadly, the Reserve Bank of India, also the country's financial regulator, said it would launch secure website domain names to curb phishing and other such digital threats.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

