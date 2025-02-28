Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Biocon launches drug Liraglutide for diabetes, Biolide for obesity in UK

Launch comes after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, earlier this year, making Biocon the first generics company to obtain approval for gLiraglutide

Biocon, Biocon logo

Liraglutide is a synthetic analog of GLP-1 peptide and is administered as a once-daily injection | Photo: X@Bioconlimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Biotechnology firm Biocon on Friday said it has launched a product for diabetes and obesity management in the UK.

The GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, will be marketed in the UK under the brand names Liraglutide Biocon for diabetes and Biolide for chronic weight management, the company said in a statement.

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, earlier this year, making Biocon Ltd the first generics company to obtain approval for gLiraglutide in a major regulated market, it added.

"The timely launch will offer healthcare providers and patients affordable access to this drug and help fulfil an unmet need," Biocon CEO and MD Siddharth Mittal said.

 

The company will continue to focus its efforts towards expanding the reach of gLiraglutide into other European markets, the US and select geographies, he added.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) are medications that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

Liraglutide is a synthetic analog of GLP-1 peptide and is administered as a once-daily injection.

Shares of Biocon were trading 3.17 per cent down at Rs 302.15 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

