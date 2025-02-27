Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm joins hands with AI startup Perplexity to offer in-app search

Paytm joins hands with AI startup Perplexity to offer in-app search

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted a potential shift from search to AI-driven actionable insights, stating that local data training is key and that the industry is moving in that direction

Paytm

Paytm described the collaboration as a ‘major step’ towards integrating AI into mobile payments (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday partnered with artificial intelligence startup Perplexity to integrate its search features natively into the fintech application.
 
The Noida-based company said the integration will allow users to ask questions, explore topics in local languages, make financial decisions, and enhance accessibility and financial literacy.
 
The fintech company described the collaboration as a ‘major step’ towards integrating AI into mobile payments.
 
The launch of a consumer-facing AI feature in collaboration with another startup comes over a year after the company said it was using AI automation internally, leading to a reduction in employee costs by 10 to 15 per cent.
 
 
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted a potential shift from search to AI-driven actionable insights, stating that local data training is key and that the industry is moving in that direction. He was speaking on X Spaces alongside Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm, DPIIT partner to support fintech startups with mentorship & funding

Premiumpaytm

A year on, Paytm Payments Bank nudges users to reactivate wallets

Stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 18, 2025: Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid, Vedanta, Paytm

Paytm

Paytm rises 4% as arm completes acquisition of 25% stake in Seven Tech

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 14, 2025: TaMo, Nazara Tech, Hindalco, Paytm, NTPC

 
“This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all,” Srinivas said.
 
Perplexity derives answers to user queries from real-time sources, offering in-line citations.
 
“AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” Sharma said.
 
The chatbot service will be available as a button on the Paytm application.
 
“...the need for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making is increasing—whether in managing finances, exploring market trends, or making daily choices,” Paytm added.

More From This Section

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global targets zero net debt by FY26 on strong sales: Chairman

Mahindra

Mahindra SA inks MoU to explore auto production feasibility in South Africa

Premiumchart

India's top 4 business families anchor for a fifth of CSR contributions

reliance capital

NCLT asks RCAP lenders to complete all procedural issues by Mar 12

PremiumMankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma sets sights on Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug Semaglutide

Topics : Artificial intelligence Paytm payments app Online payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon