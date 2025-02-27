Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coca-Cola's Thums Up, Sprite on their way to becoming $2 billion brands

Coca-Cola's Thums Up was the first brand from the company's stable to become a billion-dollar brand in 2021, followed closely by Sprite in 2022. Maaza crossed the billion-dollar mark in 2024

Sundeep Bajoria

Sundeep Bajoria, vice president, operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia. Photo: Company

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Coca-Cola’s brands—Thums Up and Sprite—are on their way to seeing their sales touch $2 billion in India.
 
“They (Thums Up and Sprite) are on track to getting to $2 billion. We also have Maaza as the third billion-dollar brand, which has joined the club, and we will continue to make progress for other brands to reach that milestone soon,” Sundeep Bajoria, vice president, operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.
 
While Bajoria did not give the exact timeline for the two brands to reach the $2 billion mark, he said he expects them to achieve it very soon.
 
 
Coca-Cola India currently reaches 5 million outlets, according to NielsenIQ, Bajoria said, adding that the company continues to make good progress in reaching newer consumers across channels and geographies. He added that despite competition heating up in the beverage space, it will not change its margin structure with the supply chain.

While talking about demand as the summer season approaches, Bajoria said, “In beverages, the opportunity for growth is immense, both in urban and rural areas. We do not see a slowdown in urban markets or faster growth in rural ones. We see opportunities in both areas of the country, and we are making sure that our products and supply chains are ready to meet all those demands.”
 
He added, “We have been fortunate that summer has arrived early, and we have been prepared with our significant investment in capacities. In the last four years, we have added more than 100 lines. So, we are better prepared to address consumer demand.”
 
He said Coca-Cola is prepared with its range of products at the right price points to meet rising consumer demand, which is expected to be higher than last year.
 
On going asset-light, he explained, “We continue to make sure that we are keeping our system wide open for the right investments to meet consumer demand, and we are also ensuring that we are growing and expanding the beverage business in India.”
 
On its coolers in the market, Coca-Cola India has close to 1.5 million coolers, and in the last six months, the company has added 100,000 coolers.
 
“We have to keep in mind the ambition and opportunity of the market and continue investments… We will continue to make sure that we are partnering with our retail outlets to serve our products chilled, as they should be, to all consumers, and we will continue to invest in coolers and equipment,” Bajoria explained.
 

Coca Cola Thums Up Coca-Cola beverage

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

