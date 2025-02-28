Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TTK Prestige to grow stores by 30% in 4 years, says CEO Vijayaraghavan

TTK Prestige to grow stores by 30% in 4 years, says CEO Vijayaraghavan

Expansion plan comes at a time when consumer spending is slowing in urban India, which in part resulted in a 6.4 per cent annual drop in the company's profit in the October-to-December period

TTK Prestige CEO Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan

Vijayaraghavan is betting the tax relief will help consumption | Image: LinkedIn

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige plans to expand its store count by up to 30 per cent over four years, as it bets the government's income tax relief will aid consumer spending, a top executive said on Thursday.

To boost demand, TTK Prestige will expand in large towns, while also targeting growth in smaller ones, where consumption is increasing, CEO Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

The expansion plan comes at a time when consumer spending is slowing in urban India, which in part resulted in a 6.4 per cent annual drop in the company's profit in the October-to-December period.

TTK Prestige, which sells a range of pressure cookers, cookware and gas stoves, operates about 680 stores across 375 towns.

 

Demand for kitchen appliances has been under stress over the last few quarters due to persistently high inflation, but Vijayaraghavan is betting the tax relief will help consumption.

Also Read

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

TTK Prestige shares jump 6% after Q2FY25 performance; check details

US President Donald Trump

China vows to hit back with 'all necessary measures' against new US tariffs

BS Manthan Day 2

Manthan LIVE: We are moving towards a robust component ecosystem in India, says Sunil Vachani

indian economy, economic growth

India needs 7.8% growth to become high income country, says World Bank

stock broker, markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 1,100pts, Nifty tests 22,200 in broad sell-off; IT sinks 4%

Earlier this month, the government cut personal income tax rates in a bid to aid consumption across Asia's third-largest economy.

India's consumer-facing brands, including those in the $72 billion home and household goods sector, are ramping up investments in smaller towns, driven by rising incomes and urbanization that raise discretionary spending.

The company is increasing its marketing expenditure to capture more of the consumer spend, Vijayaraghavan said, without sharing details.

TTK Prestige faces headwinds in the form of higher prices of raw materials, including aluminum, which could push it to raise prices again.

"The current scenario is challenging for us, and we may not rule out (raising prices) over a period of time," Vijayaraghavan said, weeks after the company implemented marginal price increases for select products.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon launches drug Liraglutide for diabetes, Biolide for obesity in UK

New India Cooperative bank

EOW arrests son of absconding businessman in New India Coop Bank fraud case

Sundeep Bajoria

Thums Up, Sprite likely to uncork Coca-Cola's $2 billion brand bottle

Paytm

Paytm bets on AI-first features to power profitability in the next 2 years

PremiumLalit Singhvi, whole time director and chief financial officer at JSW Infra

JSW Infrastructure seeks inorganic growth to expand logistics business

Topics : TTK Prestige Prestige group Prestige

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon